Sun Petrochemicals Commits to Bihar's Renewable Future

Sun Petrochemicals announced a monumental Rs 36,700 crore investment in Bihar's renewable energy sector on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the state's development trajectory.

During the Bihar Business Connect 2024, several industry giants, including NHPC with a commitment of Rs 5,500 crore in renewable energy, SLMG Beverages with Rs 3,000 crore in the food processing sector, Shree Cements with Rs 800 crore, and Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd with Rs 300 crore, inked agreements with the Bihar government.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Petrochemicals, emphasized the improved investor sentiment in Bihar, stating the company's projects in the pre-commissioning stage will create over 30,000 jobs, further aligning with the central government's renewable energy initiatives.

