Left Menu

Sun Petrochemicals Commits to Bihar's Renewable Future

Sun Petrochemicals has committed to a significant investment of Rs 36,700 crore in Bihar's renewable energy sector. This pledge was announced at the Bihar Business Connect 2024, alongside other major company investments, promising job creation and increased investor confidence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:36 IST
Sun Petrochemicals Commits to Bihar's Renewable Future
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Petrochemicals announced a monumental Rs 36,700 crore investment in Bihar's renewable energy sector on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the state's development trajectory.

During the Bihar Business Connect 2024, several industry giants, including NHPC with a commitment of Rs 5,500 crore in renewable energy, SLMG Beverages with Rs 3,000 crore in the food processing sector, Shree Cements with Rs 800 crore, and Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd with Rs 300 crore, inked agreements with the Bihar government.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Petrochemicals, emphasized the improved investor sentiment in Bihar, stating the company's projects in the pre-commissioning stage will create over 30,000 jobs, further aligning with the central government's renewable energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024