Empowering Solar Adoption: Tata Power and Canara Bank Collaborate
Tata Power's renewable arm teams up with Canara Bank to enhance rooftop solar adoption under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme. The initiative offers flexible financing to make solar energy more accessible to households, aiming to boost India's sustainability efforts. Loans range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, depending on system capacity.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards green energy adoption, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has partnered with Canara Bank to promote rooftop solar systems through the PM Surya Ghar Scheme. The collaboration is aimed at simplifying solar energy solutions for households, offering attractive financing options to facilitate a shift towards sustainable energy practices.
This joint initiative provides tailored financing options, making rooftop solar installations more accessible and affordable. Loans are structured to be collateral-free with competitive interest rates, designed to support capacities ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW.
Tata Power statement emphasized the importance of this partnership to accelerate solar adoption, reflecting India's nationwide sustainability goals. With TPREL's total renewable capacity at 10.9 GW, this collaboration underscores the continued investment in moving towards a cleaner energy future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFC and Central Puerto Partner on $600M Renewable Energy Transmission Line for Argentina’s Mining Sector
Narmadapuram: New Hub for Renewable Energy Investment
Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram Sparkles with New Renewable Energy Units
Vijay Murugesh Nirani: Steering India's Renewable Energy Revolution
NTPC Renewable Energy Secures Major Solar Project from SECI