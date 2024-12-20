Left Menu

Empowering Solar Adoption: Tata Power and Canara Bank Collaborate

Tata Power's renewable arm teams up with Canara Bank to enhance rooftop solar adoption under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme. The initiative offers flexible financing to make solar energy more accessible to households, aiming to boost India's sustainability efforts. Loans range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, depending on system capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:44 IST
Empowering Solar Adoption: Tata Power and Canara Bank Collaborate
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards green energy adoption, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has partnered with Canara Bank to promote rooftop solar systems through the PM Surya Ghar Scheme. The collaboration is aimed at simplifying solar energy solutions for households, offering attractive financing options to facilitate a shift towards sustainable energy practices.

This joint initiative provides tailored financing options, making rooftop solar installations more accessible and affordable. Loans are structured to be collateral-free with competitive interest rates, designed to support capacities ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW.

Tata Power statement emphasized the importance of this partnership to accelerate solar adoption, reflecting India's nationwide sustainability goals. With TPREL's total renewable capacity at 10.9 GW, this collaboration underscores the continued investment in moving towards a cleaner energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024