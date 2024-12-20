Parliament Tensions Escalate as BJP and Congress Clash

BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has publicly condemned the conduct of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Winter Session in Parliament. Dubey claimed that Gandhi engaged in pushing and misbehaving with BJP lawmakers, describing the incident as shocking.

The altercation reportedly involved Gandhi climbing up the Makar Dwar, after which Dubey and another leader chose to give him space. However, Dubey claims that Gandhi subsequently pushed BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi, Santosh Pandey, and Mukesh Rajput, among others present at the scene.

Dubey criticized the Congress party for displaying what he called an 'ugly face,' accusing them of being unapologetic for their actions. His remarks echo those of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who also blamed Gandhi for disruptions leading to injuries among BJP MPs.

In contrast, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned comments made by the Home Minister about BR Ambedkar, insisting that such insults would not be tolerated. She accused the BJP-led Central government of being afraid to discuss the Adani matter, suggesting the government's fear of debate.

The controversy has further escalated with the Central Government lodging a complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'assault and incitement,' which the Congress has labeled as 'false' and 'baseless.' Tensions between BJP and Congress continue to rise, highlighting deep-seated political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)