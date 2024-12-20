Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Adani Group's Bid for Dharavi Revamp

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a plea against Adani Group's tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The project aims to transform Dharavi, one of India's largest slums, focusing on sustainable living. The Adani Group has faced controversy, but remains committed to restoring residents' dignity and following government guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of the Adani Group by dismissing a plea that challenged its tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The petition, filed by a private firm, called for fresh tenders, citing the cancellation of a previous offer in 2019. This dismissal provides considerable relief to the Adani Group.

The project, heralded as one of India's largest urban renewal initiatives, has been surrounded by controversy. Despite the scrutiny, Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group, emphasized that the redevelopment aims to restore dignity to over a million Dharavi residents. He views the project as the creation of a sustainable ecosystem, partnering with the Maharashtra government.

Adani's redevelopment agreement promises eligible Dharavi tenants improved homes, including independent kitchens and toilets, exceeding average sizes of similar projects. Valued at Rs 23,000 crore, it faces criticism for allegedly favoring Adani, though officials clarified that land acquisition met government pricing rules. The project adheres to ESG standards and aims for substantial environmental contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

