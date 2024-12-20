Delhi High Court Extends Time for ED's Reply in Kejriwal-Sisodia Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) extended time to file a reply in the ongoing petition by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The petition confronts the trial court's decision to acknowledge chargesheets tied to the Delhi Excise Liquor Policy controversy.

In earlier proceedings, the Delhi High Court issued a notice following pleas from Kejriwal and Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party leaders, against the lower court's decision to accept the ED's chargesheets in what is being termed the excise policy scam. The petition claims an error in the trial court judge's decision, notably the lack of requisite sanction under Section 197(1) of the CrPC, crucial since Kejriwal was serving as Chief Minister during the alleged offence.

Currently, both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia remain on bail amid charges by the ED and CBI related to the scrapped excise policy. The ED alleges the policy intentionally favored AAP leaders, facilitating illicit benefits from liquor businesses, such as kickbacks for preferential regulations and financial leniencies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)