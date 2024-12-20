BJYM Protests Rahul Gandhi's Alleged Manhandling of MP
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha protested in Bhubaneswar against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over alleged misconduct towards Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi in Parliament. Led by BJYM president Abhilash Panda, the protestors demanded an apology as BJP MPs criticized Gandhi's 'arrogant' behavior during a parliamentary ruckus.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was accused of manhandling Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi in Parliament. The demonstration, spearheaded by BJYM president Abhilash Panda, took place outside the party office as protestors shouted slogans demanding Gandhi's apology.
BJYM president Panda, together with BJP State President Manmohan Samal, presented a memorandum to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das. The document outlined the alleged incident and called for intervention, urging Congress leadership to act against Gandhi. Concurrently, BJP MPs criticized Gandhi's conduct in Parliament, accusing him of demonstrating 'arrogance' and a 'shameful attitude' during the ruckus.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized Gandhi's actions, labeling his approach as unforgivable. Thakur accused him of deliberately creating chaos, showing arrogance, and neglecting his responsibility to inquire about injured MPs. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also condemned Gandhi for ignoring security warnings, emphasizing that despite his constitutional references, he failed to uphold democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Brad Sherman Urges Action on Hindu Rights in Bangladesh
South Korea's parliament impeaches 4 officials as a vote on impeaching Yoon over his martial law declaration looms, reports AP.
Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP's Snub of Shinde as Fadnavis Becomes Maharashtra CM
Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests
Congress vs. Government: Rahul Gandhi's Blocked Visit Sparks Parliamentary Storm