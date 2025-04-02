Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament

Congress MP Imran Masood has raised concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it as dangerous and overlapping constitutional sections. Masood criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for declaring a large proportion of properties as state-owned, including old mosques. Congress urges further discussion and denounces misinformation spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:23 IST
Controversy Unfolds Over Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament
Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member Imran Masood (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated discussion on the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, Congress MP Imran Masood called the legislation dangerous and claimed it overlaps several constitutional provisions. Masood pointed fingers at the Uttar Pradesh government for labeling 78 percent of properties, including historical mosques, as government-owned.

During an interview with ANI, Masood expressed alarm over the government's handling of Waqf properties, stating that any government-interested property would not be classified as Waqf until reviewed by a designated officer. He criticized the move as a precarious situation disregarding constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, fellow Congress MP Manickam Tagore condemned what he termed as government propaganda, stressing that the bill stands against constitutional values. As Congress strategizes a response, their MPs are set to consult with Rahul Gandhi for guidance on tackling the contentious bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025