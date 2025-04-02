Controversy Unfolds Over Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament

In a heated discussion on the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, Congress MP Imran Masood called the legislation dangerous and claimed it overlaps several constitutional provisions. Masood pointed fingers at the Uttar Pradesh government for labeling 78 percent of properties, including historical mosques, as government-owned.

During an interview with ANI, Masood expressed alarm over the government's handling of Waqf properties, stating that any government-interested property would not be classified as Waqf until reviewed by a designated officer. He criticized the move as a precarious situation disregarding constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, fellow Congress MP Manickam Tagore condemned what he termed as government propaganda, stressing that the bill stands against constitutional values. As Congress strategizes a response, their MPs are set to consult with Rahul Gandhi for guidance on tackling the contentious bill.

