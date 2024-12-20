EVE Energy's New Malaysian Factory: Boosting Global Lithium Battery Production
EVE Energy, a leader in lithium battery production, inaugurated its 53rd factory in Kulim, Malaysia. Designed to enhance global manufacturing capabilities, the facility will produce cylindrical batteries for various tools and transport. It represents a strategic collaboration between China and Malaysia in the renewable energy sector.
EVE Energy, headquartered in China, has achieved a landmark in its international expansion with the inauguration of a factory in Kulim, Malaysia. The state-of-the-art facility aims to bolster global production of cylindrical lithium batteries tailored for power tools, cleaning equipment, and two-wheelers.
This development marks the company's 53rd manufacturing site and underscores its commitment to global cooperation in renewable energy. The facility, praised for its advanced technology and significant production capacities, is set to enhance EVE Energy's international manufacturing capabilities by meeting global demand more effectively.
During the opening ceremony, strategic partnerships were solidified with companies like Greenworks and Chervon, further enhancing EVE Energy's foothold across ASEAN, Europe, and North America. Looking forward, EVE Energy strives to expand its role in the cylindrical battery market, offering comprehensive solutions and driving sustainable development.
