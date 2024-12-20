EVE Energy's New Malaysian Factory: Boosting Global Lithium Battery Production

EVE Energy, headquartered in China, has achieved a landmark in its international expansion with the inauguration of a factory in Kulim, Malaysia. The state-of-the-art facility aims to bolster global production of cylindrical lithium batteries tailored for power tools, cleaning equipment, and two-wheelers.

This development marks the company's 53rd manufacturing site and underscores its commitment to global cooperation in renewable energy. The facility, praised for its advanced technology and significant production capacities, is set to enhance EVE Energy's international manufacturing capabilities by meeting global demand more effectively.

During the opening ceremony, strategic partnerships were solidified with companies like Greenworks and Chervon, further enhancing EVE Energy's foothold across ASEAN, Europe, and North America. Looking forward, EVE Energy strives to expand its role in the cylindrical battery market, offering comprehensive solutions and driving sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)