Bangladeshi Couple Arrested for Illegal Stay in India
Thane police's anti-human trafficking cell has arrested a Bangladeshi couple living illegally in Kalyan. The couple, Sabuj and Bishti Shaikh, crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border unlawfully. Their landlord, Mustafa Munshi, faces charges for renting his property to them despite knowing their illegal status.
The anti-human trafficking cell of Thane police has apprehended a Bangladeshi couple residing illegally in Kalyan, officials reported on Friday. Identified as Sabuj Sanowar Shaikh and Bishti Sabuj Sheikh, the couple allegedly crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border without legal documentation. Their arrest followed a police raid conducted in the area on Thursday.
Authorities stated that the couple is facing charges under multiple sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, as per the Thane police's crime branch. Concurrently, a case has been filed against the landlord, Mustafa Munshi, for renting out his property with the knowledge of the couple's illegal stay.
Further information regarding the case is awaited, as investigations continue. (ANI)
