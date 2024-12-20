Vedanta Resources Sees Significant Rating Boost

Vedanta Resources Limited, the parent company of the Mumbai-headquartered mining giant Vedanta Ltd, has seen its creditworthiness reevaluated as S&P Global Ratings upgraded its corporate family rating from 'B-' to 'B'. This marks a significant five-notch improvement from last year's 'CC' rating.

The upgrade follows the firm's successful consent solicitation exercise for 2028 bonds, signaling a more manageable refinancing risk amid newly acquired financial flexibility and broader capital market access, according to S&P.

Chairman Anil Agarwal highlighted the company's focus on debt reduction and capital structure strengthening, having decreased outstanding obligations by USD 4.7 billion over two years and arranged USD 2 billion in recent bond issuances, a move that reduced interest costs and extended maturities.

