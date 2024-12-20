Vedanta Resources Sees Significant Rating Boost
Vedanta Resources Limited received a rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings, increasing its rating from 'B-' to 'B', marking a five-notch improvement since December. The upgrade reflects improved refinancing capabilities, strengthened capital market access, and the company's effective deleveraging strategy, reducing debt by USD 4.7 billion.
Vedanta Resources Limited, the parent company of the Mumbai-headquartered mining giant Vedanta Ltd, has seen its creditworthiness reevaluated as S&P Global Ratings upgraded its corporate family rating from 'B-' to 'B'. This marks a significant five-notch improvement from last year's 'CC' rating.
The upgrade follows the firm's successful consent solicitation exercise for 2028 bonds, signaling a more manageable refinancing risk amid newly acquired financial flexibility and broader capital market access, according to S&P.
Chairman Anil Agarwal highlighted the company's focus on debt reduction and capital structure strengthening, having decreased outstanding obligations by USD 4.7 billion over two years and arranged USD 2 billion in recent bond issuances, a move that reduced interest costs and extended maturities.
