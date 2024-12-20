CM Yadav Launches ₹1249 Cr Development Projects during Jan Kalyan Parv

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded the launch of development initiatives valued at approximately ₹1249 crores with just a click, as part of the 'Jan Kalyan Parv' held in Indore district on Friday. This celebration, running from December 11 to 26, commemorates the BJP government's first year in office. The event at Atal Bihari Vajpayee College exemplified the ongoing state-wide development projects being unveiled to the public.

In his address, CM Yadav underscored the significance of 'Jan Kalyan Parv', a fortnight of continuous public dedications of development work across Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted society's active participation in the government's vision, while lauding Indore's evolution into a global city, with aspirations to match the grandeur of Delhi and Mumbai. He extended his congratulations and committed to providing superior facilities for the city's people.

During his visit, CM Yadav paid his respects at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple, seeking blessings for community welfare. Marking the occasion, he inaugurated Bhakta Niwas, Sant Niwas, and the Anna Kshetra Extension, projects collectively worth ₹20 crore. The CM's office shared this key event on social media platform X, emphasizing the continuous commitment towards public prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)