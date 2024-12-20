Left Menu

CM Yadav Launches ₹1249 Cr Development Projects during Jan Kalyan Parv

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav initiated development projects worth ₹1249 crores at Indore's Jan Kalyan Parv, marking BJP's one-year governance. Highlighting Indore's growth to a global city, Yadav inaugurated extensions at Khajrana Ganesh Temple, committing to paralleled development with major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:00 IST
CM Yadav Launches ₹1249 Cr Development Projects during Jan Kalyan Parv
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded the launch of development initiatives valued at approximately ₹1249 crores with just a click, as part of the 'Jan Kalyan Parv' held in Indore district on Friday. This celebration, running from December 11 to 26, commemorates the BJP government's first year in office. The event at Atal Bihari Vajpayee College exemplified the ongoing state-wide development projects being unveiled to the public.

In his address, CM Yadav underscored the significance of 'Jan Kalyan Parv', a fortnight of continuous public dedications of development work across Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted society's active participation in the government's vision, while lauding Indore's evolution into a global city, with aspirations to match the grandeur of Delhi and Mumbai. He extended his congratulations and committed to providing superior facilities for the city's people.

During his visit, CM Yadav paid his respects at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple, seeking blessings for community welfare. Marking the occasion, he inaugurated Bhakta Niwas, Sant Niwas, and the Anna Kshetra Extension, projects collectively worth ₹20 crore. The CM's office shared this key event on social media platform X, emphasizing the continuous commitment towards public prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024