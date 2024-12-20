Left Menu

CCI Approves UltraTech's Strategic Acquisition of India Cements

The Competition Commission of India greenlights UltraTech Cement's acquisition plan, involving a significant stake in The India Cements Limited. This strategic move includes acquiring over 32% equity from India Cements' promoters and an open offer for an additional 26%. UltraTech strengthens its cement industry presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:34 IST
UltraTech Cement (Photo/ultratechcement.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for UltraTech Cement Limited's strategic acquisition of The India Cements Limited. This Proposed Combination involves UltraTech, a leading cement company, acquiring 32.72% of the paid-up equity share capital of The India Cements from its promoters and Sri Saradha Logistics Private Limited. Additionally, UltraTech will seek up to 26% of the equity through an open offer.

UltraTech Cement is a publicly listed Indian company and a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited. It is heavily involved in the production and sale of grey cement, white cement, ready-mix concrete, and clinker, and provides various building solutions across the country.

With core operations similar to UltraTech, India Cements specializes in manufacturing and selling grey cement and ready-mix concrete. The detailed order from the Commission will be issued soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

