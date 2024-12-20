Left Menu

GST Council's Crucial Rate Decisions & Tax Proposals Await Approval

The GST Council is set to deliberate on reducing tax rates for life and health insurance premiums, bringing Aviation Turbine Fuel under GST, and revising tax rates for various goods. Major decisions include potential tax exemption on certain insurance premiums and rate hikes on sin goods and luxury items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:35 IST
GST Council's Crucial Rate Decisions & Tax Proposals Await Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council is expected to make key decisions on tax adjustments during its Saturday meeting, primarily focusing on reducing tax rates for life and health insurance premiums. However, significant rate rationalisation, especially for sin goods, may be postponed as consensus is still needed among stakeholders.

During the 55th meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the council will also discuss the possibility of including Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) under the GST framework. Additionally, there's a proposed reduction in GST for food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato from 18 to 5 percent.

The Group of Ministers has suggested rate changes for 148 items, including rate increases on sin goods and luxury items like high-end shoes and wristwatches. While some rate changes might be addressed, comprehensive rate rationalisation is not anticipated yet. Major focus areas include tax exemptions for insurance premiums and potential adjustments within the existing four-tier GST structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024