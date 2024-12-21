Striking Grounds: Starbucks Baristas Unite in Protest
Starbucks baristas in Columbus, Denver, and Pittsburgh are set to join escalating strikes this Saturday, according to a statement from Workers United. This move highlights growing discontent among employees seeking better wages and work conditions. The action forms part of a wider trend of labor unrest in the industry.
