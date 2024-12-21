Left Menu

Sajad Lone Highlights Kashmir's Power Supply Crisis

Sajad Lone, chief of the Peoples' Conference, has raised concerns about the inconsistent power supply in Kashmir amid plummeting temperatures. He highlighted that the outages are causing significant hardships and urged authorities to improve the supply, anticipating high demand due to the intense cold.

Sajad Lone, leader of the Peoples' Conference, has expressed serious concerns regarding the erratic power supply in Kashmir as temperatures drop drastically. The inconsistencies in electricity availability are adding to the challenges faced by residents during the worsening cold spell.

Lone, who represents Handwara as an MLA, described the current situation in Kashmir as a crisis, with locals suffering due to the ongoing electricity outages. He emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue, calling for more reliable power to be provided.

In his plea for action, Lone stated that the demand for electricity is bound to remain high in such frigid conditions. He urged authorities to procure additional energy from available sources to ensure a consistent power supply, preventing further hardship for those enduring the cold.

