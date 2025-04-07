Global Market Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Demands Shake Economic Foundations

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs announcement has wreaked havoc on global financial markets, leading to widespread economic turmoil. The President announced that international governments must pay significant sums to lift these levies, further escalating recession fears.

Markets in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. experienced drastic downturns following Trump's remarks, prompting numerous nations to engage urgently in diplomatic talks. European Union ministers, divided in their approach, are seeking a unified stance to counter Trump's tariffs without harming their own economies.

Analysts, including Goldman Sachs, have raised the likelihood of a U.S. recession, with estimates predicting a contraction of the economy due to the tariffs. As tensions rise, global leaders weigh responses while acknowledging the growing impact on global free trade and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)