Kejriwal Unveils Delhi Schemes with Monthly Support for Women and Seniors

In a bold move ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has introduced two ambitious socio-economic schemes aimed at uplifting the city's marginalized groups.

Kejriwal announced that registration for both the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', promising Rs 2,100 per month to women over 18, and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana', offering free healthcare to residents over 60, will commence from Monday.

Despite criticism from opposition parties, Kejriwal emphasized the transformative potential of these schemes. He assured citizens of a streamlined registration process via AAP volunteers, who will conduct door-to-door visits, ensuring that every eligible resident benefits.

