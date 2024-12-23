Left Menu

Odisha Farmers Rally for Compensation After Unseasonal Rains

The Odisha government is assessing crop damage caused by unseasonal rain in several districts. Officials are tasked with compiling reports, and the state pledges to compensate affected farmers. 15 lakh enrolled under an insurance scheme must report losses. Farmers demand relaxed procurement norms due to high moisture content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar/Berhampur | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:58 IST
Odisha Farmers Rally for Compensation After Unseasonal Rains
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is actively assessing the crop damage across several districts following unseasonal rain from December 20 to 22. The state has urged district collectors to file reports promptly, in response to concerns raised by the affected farmers.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assured farmers that the government is committed to providing adequate compensation for their losses. According to the government, around 15 lakh farmers enrolled in the insurance scheme need to report their losses within 72 hours.

In Ganjam district, farmers are pushing for relaxed paddy procurement norms due to moisture in harvested crops. State officials paused procurement to assess the damage, with reports expected in seven days. Meanwhile, joint surveys by agriculture, horticulture, and revenue staff are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024