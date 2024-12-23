Odisha Farmers Rally for Compensation After Unseasonal Rains

The Odisha government is actively assessing the crop damage across several districts following unseasonal rain from December 20 to 22. The state has urged district collectors to file reports promptly, in response to concerns raised by the affected farmers.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari assured farmers that the government is committed to providing adequate compensation for their losses. According to the government, around 15 lakh farmers enrolled in the insurance scheme need to report their losses within 72 hours.

In Ganjam district, farmers are pushing for relaxed paddy procurement norms due to moisture in harvested crops. State officials paused procurement to assess the damage, with reports expected in seven days. Meanwhile, joint surveys by agriculture, horticulture, and revenue staff are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)