Women and Child Development Ministry's 2025 Roadmap: Empowerment and Safety

The Women and Child Development Ministry is set to launch significant initiatives in 2025, focusing on addressing systemic issues ranging from women's safety to nutritional security. With Annapurna Devi and Savitri Thakur at the helm, the ministry aims to strengthen grassroots initiatives and mechanisms to ensure women's empowerment in India.

The establishment of fast track special courts to handle sensitive cases under the POCSO Act remains a priority. Senior officials have indicated plans to increase the number of operational courts while ensuring strict compliance with state-level regulations. These courts will be integrated with one-stop centers to enhance support systems.

The ministry's 'Ab Koi Bahana Nahi' campaign targets zero tolerance for violence against women and is expected to reach rural and marginalized communities. Modernizing Anganwadis through the Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi initiative is another crucial focus. With over 92,000 centers planned for upgrades, the initiative will extend early childhood education and nutrition on a national scale.

