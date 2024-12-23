PM Modi's Vision: Empowering Youth and Women Through Education and Employment

In a significant boost to the youth and women's empowerment in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits, underscoring the vital role of the education system in nurturing young talent. Modi emphasized that modernizing education is key to building a 'New India.'

Addressing concerns over language barriers, the Prime Minister cited the introduction of mother tongue-based teaching and exam systems. The government now offers recruitment exams in 13 languages, with special rallies in border areas to provide permanent government jobs, benefiting over 50,000 youth in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Modi outlined rural employment initiatives, highlighting job creation in agriculture and infrastructure. Schemes like Gobardhan Yojana and e-NAM have broadened employment opportunities. He also noted that the empowerment of women is being prioritized, with measures like extended maternity leave, Jan Dhan accounts, and Mudra Yojana loans fostering economic independence.

