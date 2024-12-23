Parliament Clash: Union Minister Demands Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Over Alleged Scuffle

Union Minister Sanjay Seth launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday, demanding his resignation following a ruckus in Parliament. Seth labeled Gandhi a "bouncer" for allegedly behaving in a manner unbecoming of a responsible Member of Parliament, suggesting the incident was a premeditated tactic.

According to Seth, Gandhi's actions during the parliamentary session were aggressive, including allegedly pushing an elderly MP and verbally abusing a tribal woman from Nagaland. Seth argued that the Congress's repeated electoral defeats have not spurred them towards change and insisted Gandhi should step down.

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Gandhi related to the scuffle. The altercation purportedly arose amid simultaneous protests by opposition and ruling party members. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was pushed, and BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput reported injuries. The winter session of Parliament ended with both houses adjourning sine die amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)