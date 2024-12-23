Left Menu

Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Pave Path for Collaborative Growth

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami met Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal to bolster cooperation and cultural ties. The leaders discussed shared development initiatives ahead of the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas' event. The meeting marked a step towards enhanced regional growth during the Jan Kalyan Parv festivities.

In a significant meeting in Bhopal, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was warmly received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who greeted him with a bouquet, a shawl, and a memento commemorating Raja Bhoj.

The discussions between the two leaders centered around strengthening development initiatives and mutual cooperation, as well as enhancing cultural ties between Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. On social media platform X, CM Mohan Yadav expressed his warm welcome to his counterpart as they met in the historic city of Bhopal.

Chief Minister Dhami noted on his X handle that their meeting, prior to attending the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas' ceremony, aimed to explore new directions for collaborative growth between the states. As part of the Jan Kalyan Parv celebrations, CM Yadav will dedicate numerous development projects in Sagar district, with Dhami's attendance marking a noteworthy partnership between the states.

