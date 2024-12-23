Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Pave Path for Collaborative Growth

In a significant meeting in Bhopal, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was warmly received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who greeted him with a bouquet, a shawl, and a memento commemorating Raja Bhoj.

The discussions between the two leaders centered around strengthening development initiatives and mutual cooperation, as well as enhancing cultural ties between Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. On social media platform X, CM Mohan Yadav expressed his warm welcome to his counterpart as they met in the historic city of Bhopal.

Chief Minister Dhami noted on his X handle that their meeting, prior to attending the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas' ceremony, aimed to explore new directions for collaborative growth between the states. As part of the Jan Kalyan Parv celebrations, CM Yadav will dedicate numerous development projects in Sagar district, with Dhami's attendance marking a noteworthy partnership between the states.

(With inputs from agencies.)