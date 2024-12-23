Delhi Launches 1950 Helpline to Enhance Electoral Accessibility

In a significant move to boost electoral accessibility, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz announced the availability of the Voter Helpline Number 1950, a toll-free service dedicated to assisting citizens with their electoral queries and grievances. The helpline seeks to improve information dissemination and timely assistance for voters, as confirmed in a recent press release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The helpline, operational in both English and Hindi, provides an array of services including inquiries about Voter ID cards, electoral roll details, polling station information, online registration, and voting dates. Furthermore, citizens can utilize the hotline to register complaints related to electoral services. Operating every day from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, the service aims to be accessible and user-friendly, offering support in approved local languages to accommodate a diverse population.

Citizens seeking further information can contact the helpline at 1950 or visit the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. As part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025, nearly 2.25 lakh forms have been submitted. The period for claims and objections began on October 29 and ended on November 28, underscoring the importance of maintaining a pure electoral roll to ensure the integrity of the voting process. The revision activities include comprehensive house-to-house verifications by Booth Level Officers, aiming to rectify and update electoral records annually.

