New Scheme to Boost Farmers' Reach to Distant Markets
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a new government scheme aimed at helping farmers transport their produce to markets across states. Speaking at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, he also emphasized resource conservation and advancements in natural farming.
The Union and state governments are collaborating on a groundbreaking scheme to assist farmers in transporting their produce to distant markets, revealed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.
During the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Chouhan stated, "The central government is devising a new plan to extend the reach of farmers' products," as per an official release.
With agriculture contributing 18% to the national GDP, the minister stressed the importance of prudent resource use and called for curbing excessive pesticide usage. He advocated for natural farming and highlighted the December 25 launch of the river-linking project, which promises significant benefits for farmers. Additionally, Chouhan urged researchers to transition lab innovations to actual fields.
