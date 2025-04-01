Madhya Pradesh Introduces Comprehensive Transport Overhaul with 'Sugam Parivahan Seva'

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has greenlit the ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva'. This initiative is set to revamp passenger transport services across urban and rural routes, ensuring a safer and more organized commute.

Central to this overhaul is adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aiming to create top-tier transport infrastructure. Private bus operators will be regulated using a transparent digital IT platform, monitored for compliance with Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Key Performance Indicators (KPI). A financial injection of Rs 101.20 crore as seed capital has been sanctioned to kickstart the project.

Further decisions include revising allowances for government employees, impacting the state's financials with an annual extra burden of Rs 1,500 crore. Updates to the House Rent Allowance and other payments align with the 7th Pay Commission. Additionally, the Mata Bambarbaini Temple in Chhatarpur district has been declared a sacred site for enhanced conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)