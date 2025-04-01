Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Introduces Comprehensive Transport Overhaul with 'Sugam Parivahan Seva'

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has approved the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' to enhance public transport via a PPP model. The project involves strategic bus operations and extensive IT monitoring. Amendments are made to accommodate new transport rules, along with revised state employee allowances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Introduces Comprehensive Transport Overhaul with 'Sugam Parivahan Seva'
Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has greenlit the ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva'. This initiative is set to revamp passenger transport services across urban and rural routes, ensuring a safer and more organized commute.

Central to this overhaul is adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aiming to create top-tier transport infrastructure. Private bus operators will be regulated using a transparent digital IT platform, monitored for compliance with Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Key Performance Indicators (KPI). A financial injection of Rs 101.20 crore as seed capital has been sanctioned to kickstart the project.

Further decisions include revising allowances for government employees, impacting the state's financials with an annual extra burden of Rs 1,500 crore. Updates to the House Rent Allowance and other payments align with the 7th Pay Commission. Additionally, the Mata Bambarbaini Temple in Chhatarpur district has been declared a sacred site for enhanced conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025