Madhya Pradesh Introduces Comprehensive Transport Overhaul with 'Sugam Parivahan Seva'
Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has approved the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' to enhance public transport via a PPP model. The project involves strategic bus operations and extensive IT monitoring. Amendments are made to accommodate new transport rules, along with revised state employee allowances.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has greenlit the ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva'. This initiative is set to revamp passenger transport services across urban and rural routes, ensuring a safer and more organized commute.
Central to this overhaul is adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aiming to create top-tier transport infrastructure. Private bus operators will be regulated using a transparent digital IT platform, monitored for compliance with Service Level Agreements (SLA) and Key Performance Indicators (KPI). A financial injection of Rs 101.20 crore as seed capital has been sanctioned to kickstart the project.
Further decisions include revising allowances for government employees, impacting the state's financials with an annual extra burden of Rs 1,500 crore. Updates to the House Rent Allowance and other payments align with the 7th Pay Commission. Additionally, the Mata Bambarbaini Temple in Chhatarpur district has been declared a sacred site for enhanced conservation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Sudden Halt in Cambodian Loans: What It Means for Future Infrastructure
China's Loan Standoff: Impact on Cambodia's Infrastructure Future
New Zealand Joins Global Effort in Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure
SA-Japan Strengthen Economic Ties as Deputy President Assures Isuzu of Infrastructure Improvements
BJP Legislators Protest Over Health Infrastructure in North Bengal