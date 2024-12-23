Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Endeavors: Prioritizing People and Peace

Prime Minister Modi emphasizes India's prioritization of both national and human interests in its foreign policy. Highlighting past missions such as rescuing Father Alexis Prem Kumar, Modi advocates for global unity and compassion, drawing inspiration from Christ's teachings. He invites Pope Francis to visit India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the dual focus on national and human interests in India's foreign policy, affirming the nation's commitment to its citizens abroad. Speaking at the Christmas celebrations by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), Modi emphasized India's dedication to reuniting citizens in distress with their homeland.

The Prime Minister recalled the successful repatriation of Father Alexis Prem Kumar from Afghanistan, marking it as an 'emotional commitment' rather than merely a diplomatic effort. Modi highlighted India's role during global crises like COVID-19, accentuating the country's prioritization of human welfare beyond borders.

Modi stressed the importance of embodying love and unity, derived from Christ's teachings, while condemning societal violence. Referring to recent events at a German Christmas market, he called for collective action against such challenges. In celebrating the CBCI's 80th anniversary, Modi expressed gratitude for his rapport with the community and Pope Francis, extending an invitation for the Pope to visit India.

