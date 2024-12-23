Infamous 'Kings of Kalia' Gang Nabbed in Bihar

In a major crackdown, Bihar's Danapur police have successfully detained ten members of the infamous gang known as the 'Kings of Kalia.' Accused of being involved in contract killings, the gang's apprehension marks a significant step in curbing criminal activities in the region, informed Bhanu Pratap Singh, the Danapur Assistant Superintendent of Police, on Monday.

The gang members have allegedly been active in bribery and acts of violence, instilling fear in society through intimidation at gunpoint. Some of the members had previous criminal records and were already serving time in prison, highlighting the gang's extensive network and influence in the area.

Authorities have seized two desi Kattas, seven live cartridges, eight mobile phones, and a motorbike from the suspects. The police have presented the captured individuals before the media, with a promise of continuing the investigation to dismantle the gang's operations entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)