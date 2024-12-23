Left Menu

Sagar Gaurav Diwas: CM Yadav and CM Dhami Usher Development in Madhya Pradesh

During the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas', Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, along with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated projects worth Rs642 crore. Highlights include development projects and financial aid for Ladli Behnas. A future Cancer Hospital and Law Faculty, as well as the Ken-Betwa River Link Project, were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:54 IST
Sagar Gaurav Diwas: CM Yadav and CM Dhami Usher Development in Madhya Pradesh
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Sagar district on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined forces with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to mark the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas'. The event saw the inauguration of a flurry of development projects totaling Rs642 crore, headlined by the renovation of the Lakha Banjara Lake and complementary public infrastructure.

Chief Minister Yadav didn't stop there, extending financial assistance to over 24 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. "A Cancer Hospital and a Law Faculty are on the horizon for Rani Avantibai University," he declared, eyeing December 25 for the Ken-Betwa River Link Project, a game-changer for Bundelkhand.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami, reflecting on his personal ties to Sagar, lauded the progress driven by dual leadership in government. The occasion concluded with accolades for notable personalities who've elevated Sagar's standing both nationally and internationally, including Dhami, recognized for their outstanding contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024