Sagar Gaurav Diwas: CM Yadav and CM Dhami Usher Development in Madhya Pradesh

In Sagar district on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined forces with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to mark the 'Sagar Gaurav Diwas'. The event saw the inauguration of a flurry of development projects totaling Rs642 crore, headlined by the renovation of the Lakha Banjara Lake and complementary public infrastructure.

Chief Minister Yadav didn't stop there, extending financial assistance to over 24 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. "A Cancer Hospital and a Law Faculty are on the horizon for Rani Avantibai University," he declared, eyeing December 25 for the Ken-Betwa River Link Project, a game-changer for Bundelkhand.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami, reflecting on his personal ties to Sagar, lauded the progress driven by dual leadership in government. The occasion concluded with accolades for notable personalities who've elevated Sagar's standing both nationally and internationally, including Dhami, recognized for their outstanding contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)