Maharashtra Sparks Solar Revolution in Agriculture

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched Solar Agriculture Feeder Project 2.0, aimed at providing sustainable daytime electricity to farmers. The project, inaugurated digitally, represents a significant step in adopting green energy across the state, potentially sparking a second green revolution for Maharashtra's agricultural community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:35 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled the Solar Agriculture Feeder Project 2.0, marking a pivotal moment for the state's agricultural energy policies. The project, inaugurated at a ceremony in Mumbai, promises to deliver sustainable, daytime electricity to farmers, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity.

In attendance at the event were notable officials, including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and various departmental heads, signaling the administration's commitment to green energy. Fadnavis emphasized that solar-powered villages across Maharashtra would lead to a transformative second green revolution, underlining the state's leading role in renewable energy adoption.

With the phased implementation of solar feeders already underway, Fadnavis noted that significant energy supplies are earmarked for farmers, who participated in the launch event via video conferencing. This transition to solar energy is part of a wider initiative to modernize Maharashtra's agriculture sector and ensure energy sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

