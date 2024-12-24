Chill Grips North India: IMD Predicts More Temperature Dips

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday that a further drop in temperatures is expected across the Delhi-NCR region, as well as states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, within the next two days.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar indicated that a western disturbance positioned near Punjab is anticipated to bring light rainfall or snowfall to certain areas of the western Himalayan region. This climatic phenomenon has already resulted in rainfall across northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, and light to moderate snowfall in the upper reaches of the region. Naresh Kumar stated, "The wind will flow northwesterly, dropping temperatures by approximately 2°C in the affected regions," which may trigger a cold wave, particularly in Rajasthan and Haryana where temperatures can dip to 4°C.

He also mentioned that a more significant western disturbance is projected to arrive by the night of December 26. This could result in hailstorms and thunderstorms in northwestern and central India, coupled with snowfall in the Himalayas on December 27 and 28. The continuing cold weather has dropped temperatures drastically across several states, with Delhi recording a minimum of 7°C recently. In Rajasthan, the cold has disrupted daily life, and the IMD noted Bikaner's temperature at 9°C. Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir's freezing conditions have brought temperatures below zero in many areas, affecting daily activities.

The IMD characterizes a cold wave when the minimum temperature in plains falls to 10°C or lower, and in hilly areas to 0°C or lower. Starting December 24, a severe cold wave is anticipated in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, dense fog and cold waves are expected to persist in multiple northern states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, between December 23 and 25. Despite the dropping temperatures, air quality concerns persist, with Delhi's AQI remaining in the 'severe' category at 401, further exacerbated by visibility-reducing fog.

(With inputs from agencies.)