From Past to Present: Breaking Ground in Himalayan Rail Tunneling
The 125-km Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line in Uttarakhand showcases significant tunnel boring advancements, featuring a Single Shield TBM at an average rate of 413 metres per month, making it the second fastest in the world. RVNL has used innovative techniques to navigate the challenging Himalayan terrain.
Remarkable progress has been made on the Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line in Uttarakhand, with tunnel boring work becoming a highlight. This project, executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), sets a record for speed and efficiency in one of the world's most challenging geologies—the Himalayas.
The tunnel between Devprayag and Janasu, measuring 14.58 km, was completed with a Single Shield TBM at an impressive rate of 413 metres per month, positioning it as the second fastest globally. When completed, it will be India's longest transportation tunnel. RVNL achieved this through a combination of advanced technology and conventional methods.
Challenges were navigated with extensive risk assessments and innovative planning, as RVNL CMD Pradeep Gaur noted the arduous demands of working within the Himalayan mountains. With 92% of the tunnel construction already completed, the entire project is on track for completion by December 2026, according to Gaur.
