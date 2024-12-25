"What is the central IB doing?": Kunal Ghosh raises concerns over border security

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has questioned the central government's handling of border security, following recent inputs about potential security threats. Speaking to the media, Ghosh highlighted that opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, who holds Z-category central security, is protected by the central government.

He pointed out that if individuals are entering from across the border, it is primarily the responsibility of the central government, particularly the BSF, to secure the border. "Inputs are coming through the media, but one thing is that opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has Z category central security and if someone is coming from across the border, it is the responsibility of the central government, it is the responsibility of the BSF to protect the border," said Ghosh.

He further raised questions about the role of the Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) in preventing miscreants from entering India, stating, "If some miscreants enter India, what is the central IB doing? This is also a central responsibility." Meanwhile, commenting on the recent arrest of two members of the Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from West Bengal, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday blamed the Modi government, saying "border is the central government's lookout".

His comment came following the recent arrest of eight members of ABT, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorist organisation. Among the eight terrorists, two were arrested from West Bengal, one from Kerala and five others from Assam. The TMC leader stated that this kind of infiltration was also happening in other states of India.

"Our state is a border state, and the border is the central government's lookout. The border is not in the hands of the West Bengal government. This infiltration is happening in other states as well," Ghosh said. According to the IGP of Assam STF, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the arrested members have been sent to police custody for 10 days by a Guwahati court on Friday.

"All eight accused arrested were produced before the court, and they have been remanded to 10 days' police custody. We also seized 4 pen drives and other incriminating documents, which we are analysing. Among the 8 arrested persons, one is a Bangladeshi national. All follow-up actions are underway," Mahanta said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)