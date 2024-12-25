NDA leaders hold meeting; emphasise agenda to serve people, counter Congress' "fake narrative"

A meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders was held on Wednesday at the residence of Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda. The meeting, held on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of parties in NDA including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Sources said Amit Shah urged NDA leaders not to get distracted unnecessary controversies created by the Congress and other opposition parties and focus on positive governance initiatives and delivering results on the ground.

At the same time, there was an emphasis on speaking with one voice against "fake narrative" of the Congress including its allegations on remarks of Amit Shah pertaining to BR Ambedkar. The sources said leaders talked about how Congress governments in the past "have violated constitutional principles".

The meeting also explored ways to enhance coordination within the NDA. It was noted that a Cabinet Minister and a Minister of State should work closely with MPs to address their concerns and provide necessary support effectively. Nadda later said that the BJP-led NDA government remains steadfast in its pursuit of the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Attended the NDA leaders' meeting in New Delhi today. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is achieving unprecedented milestones and has positioned itself as a global superpower. The NDA government remains steadfast in its pursuit of the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047,' ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for all," Nadda said in a post on X. Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad, who belongs to NISHAD party, said there was discussion on several issues.

He said the leaders noted that Congress has made several mistakes and they have come to power to work in the interest of people. "The energy is to be spent on how to get more successful in working for the people and not focusing on the negative thinking of Congress, its thinking is negative. Congress has made several mistakes and the country is bearing the consequences," he said.

Congress has slammed Amit Shah's remark pertaining to BR Ambedkar during his debate in Rajya Sabha on 150 years of Constitution. The BJP has hit back and accused Congress of "insulting" Ambedkar. Leaders present at the meeting from different parties in NDA included Union Ministers Prataprao Jadhav, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, HD Kumaraswamy, Jiten Ram Manjhi and Anupriya Patel.

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena leader Tushar Vellappally was also present. The meeting emphasised greater synergy among NDA allies and a focus on constructive political efforts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)