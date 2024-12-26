Tensions Rise in Bihar: BPSC Aspirants Clash with Police Over Exam Controversy

Tensions escalated in Bihar following a confrontation between BPSC aspirants and law enforcement officers, raising questions about police conduct. The aspirants, demanding a re-examination, were met with force during their protest at the BPSC office in Patna.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav criticized the police for resorting to a 'lathi-charge,' calling their actions unjustified. Law enforcement, meanwhile, justified their response by claiming that only mild force was used and blamed outside influences for inciting the unrest.

Despite assertions by BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai that there would be no cancellation of the recent examination, dissent grew as political figures like Independent MP Pappu Yadav threw their support behind the aspirants, urging opposition lawmakers to back the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)