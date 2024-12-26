Left Menu

President Murmu Honors Young Achievers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children for their outstanding achievements in seven diverse fields. The ceremony celebrated exceptional talents and reinforced the importance of nurturing young potential as future leaders of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar upon 17 promising children, celebrating their remarkable accomplishments in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday. The awards were distributed across seven categories, highlighting extraordinary contributions in art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, and the environment.

In her address, President Murmu expressed immense pride in the young awardees, recognizing their exceptional talents and unrestricted potential. Emphasizing the national tradition of fostering children's abilities, she highlighted the critical role these young achievers will play in shaping a developed India, particularly as the nation approaches the centenary of its independence in 2047. Their demonstration of patriotism and commitment to national welfare was particularly commended.

Reflecting on the importance of recognizing children's talents, President Murmu reiterated the significance of continuing and strengthening this tradition. Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemorating 'Veer Baal Diwas,' praised the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades as foundational to India's robust democracy. During the event in the national capital's Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi marked the celebration as vital to honoring the valiant spirit and contributions of young Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

