Left Menu

Acme Solar Secures Funding for Ambitious 300 MW Hybrid Project

Acme Solar Holdings has raised Rs 1,988 crore from the Power Finance Corporation to fund a 300 MW hybrid project through a SECI auction. The project includes solar development in Rajasthan and wind energy in Gujarat, with a power purchase agreement signed with NTPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:07 IST
Acme Solar Secures Funding for Ambitious 300 MW Hybrid Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Acme Solar Holdings announced on Thursday that it has successfully secured Rs 1,988 crore in funding from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC). This financial boost is set to support a 300 MW hybrid energy project, which the company won through a SECI auction.

Located in high-potential areas, the project will combine solar energy development in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and wind energy in Bhuj, Gujarat. According to Acme Solar Holdings, the funding will be channeled through its subsidiary ACME Renewtech Pvt Ltd, ensuring the construction of this renewable energy venture.

The company has already inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC and secured grid connectivity for the project. Additionally, Acme Solar acquired land for the solar capacity and won another 300 MW solar project under the SECI-ISTS XVIII scheme, with scheduled operations to start by June 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024