SMFG's Record Investment Boosts India Operations

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group of Japan announced a significant capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore into its Indian operations on Thursday. The investment, aimed at expanding the business, was executed through a rights issue.

Of this, Rs 300 crore is allocated for SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary focusing on home finance.

According to SMFG, the infusion follows a Rs 1,300 crore investment earlier in April, setting a record with a total of Rs 4,300 crore for the year, illustrating a strategic focus on growth and financial inclusivity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)