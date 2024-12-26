RSS Revamps Delhi Strategy Ahead of Assembly Elections

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations have initiated preparations for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Their strategy involves holding thousands of small gatherings across the city aimed at raising awareness on pivotal issues like development and environmental concerns, while simultaneously encouraging voter participation.

In a recently concluded meeting at the party office, attended by senior leaders from both RSS and BJP, a roadmap was finalized. This plan echoes the previously successful approach adopted during the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections and now seeks to replicate that success in Delhi.

Instead of direct involvement by the main RSS body, leaders from affiliated groups are spearheading small, community-based meetings. These gatherings, already in progress, focus on discussing national, social, and environmental matters with local residents. According to RSS insiders, these discussions aim to prioritize awareness about critical national and environmental topics, deliberately avoiding political affiliations.

The core objective is to inspire citizens to cast their votes keeping crucial issues, particularly environmental ones, in mind. The emphasis on environmental themes aligns with RSS's broader vision during its centenary celebrations, which highlight sustainability as one of the five main themes. RSS workers are actively organizing meetings at district and booth levels, energizing local volunteers to spread the message. Nearly 13,000 booths across Delhi will be covered, ensuring an extensive grassroots campaign.

Previously, in anticipation of the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP conducted a strategic session with the RSS at their headquarters extension office in Delhi. Discussions focused on enhancing coordination between BJP and RSS for the elections. According to a top source in BJP, a crucial meeting took place regarding Delhi elections coordination, with Arun Kumar overseeing BJP's collaboration on behalf of the Sangh, and reviewing the Delhi electoral strategy with party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)