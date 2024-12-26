Luxury Scandal Unveiled at Former Delhi CM's Residence

In an unfolding scandal, Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under scrutiny following allegations by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta. Gupta has called for a rigorous investigation into the discovery of expensive luxury items at Kejriwal's official residence after he vacated the premises.

An instruction was issued by the Lieutenant Governor on December 6, prompting the Vigilance Department to examine the matter. The move follows Gupta's November 20 letter, which raised questions about Kejriwal's acquisition of luxury items not accounted for by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Gupta suggests that these amenities, including high-end toilet seats and premium carpets, may have been funded by parties benefiting from Kejriwal's excise policy, alleging corruption involving the liquor mafia. As the probe unfolds, questions continue about who provided these items and what benefits they gained.

(With inputs from agencies.)