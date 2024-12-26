Left Menu

Luxury Scandal Unveiled at Former Delhi CM's Residence

Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faces scrutiny over luxurious items found at his official residence. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta calls for an investigation, alleging items weren't supplied by the PWD and suggesting corruption links to Kejriwal's excise policy. The Lieutenant Governor has instructed a probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:35 IST
Luxury Scandal Unveiled at Former Delhi CM's Residence
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding scandal, Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under scrutiny following allegations by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta. Gupta has called for a rigorous investigation into the discovery of expensive luxury items at Kejriwal's official residence after he vacated the premises.

An instruction was issued by the Lieutenant Governor on December 6, prompting the Vigilance Department to examine the matter. The move follows Gupta's November 20 letter, which raised questions about Kejriwal's acquisition of luxury items not accounted for by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Gupta suggests that these amenities, including high-end toilet seats and premium carpets, may have been funded by parties benefiting from Kejriwal's excise policy, alleging corruption involving the liquor mafia. As the probe unfolds, questions continue about who provided these items and what benefits they gained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024