Left Menu

Baltic Power Crunch: Estlink-2 Sabotage Fears Rise

Authorities in Estonia are investigating an interruption of the Estlink-2 power cable that delivers electricity from Finland, amid fears of sabotage. This follows recent disruptions of undersea data cables and the Nord Stream pipeline. Estonia's government held an urgent meeting to discuss the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:02 IST
Baltic Power Crunch: Estlink-2 Sabotage Fears Rise
  • Country:
  • Germany

Estonia's government convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to address an outage affecting the Estlink-2 power cable, a vital undersea link bringing electricity from Finland. The disruption, which occurred shortly after noon on Wednesday, has put authorities on high alert amid rising concerns over undersea infrastructure integrity.

This incident follows damage to two Baltic Sea data cables in November and the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022, which officials have attributed to sabotage. Estonia's Prime Minister, Kristen Michal, emphasized the collaborative effort involving Finnish and Estonian teams working around the clock to identify the fault in the Estlink-2 connection.

Public broadcaster ERR reported that the cable had undergone recent repairs due to a short circuit, partially attributed to its complex layout. Estonian operator Elering reassured that there was sufficient reserve capacity to supply electricity on Estonia's side. Meanwhile, authorities continue to maintain vigilant communication with Nordic-Baltic partners to ensure energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024