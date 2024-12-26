NHRC Probes Rising Tribal Suicides in Kerala
The NHRC has launched an investigation into a worrying increase in suicides among tribal communities in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, as reported by the media. With 23 deaths in 2024 alone, the Commission seeks reports from Kerala's authorities on actions taken to address this severe human rights issue.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated a probe into a disturbing trend of rising suicides among tribal populations inhabiting areas on the fringes of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. A media report revealed 23 suicides in 2024, with an alarming total of approximately 138 deaths between 2011 and 2022 in the Peringammala Panchayat region.
The NHRC's examination highlights potential violations of the right to life and other socio-economic and cultural rights of Scheduled Tribes. In response, they have demanded comprehensive reports from Kerala's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, detailing FIR statuses and the progress of any related arrests. Inquiry efforts also extend to assessing compensation provided to victims' families and preventive measures undertaken by the state government.
Reports indicate that the majority of suicides involve individuals aged 20 to 30, with family members and activists attributing these deaths to intense social stress, outside community relationship pressures, and escalating liquor and sex rackets. The government has been given two weeks to reply with their findings and responses to this human rights challenge as outlined in the December 2024 media report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Independent Expert Visits Malaysia to Assess Human Rights of Older Persons
Canada Sanctions Chinese Officials Over Human Rights Abuses
International Outcry: Protesters Rally at 10 Downing Street Against Pakistan's Human Rights Violations
China Denounces Canada's Sanctions Over Human Rights
FIFA Under Fire: Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Sparks Human Rights Concerns