NHRC Probes Rising Tribal Suicides in Kerala

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated a probe into a disturbing trend of rising suicides among tribal populations inhabiting areas on the fringes of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. A media report revealed 23 suicides in 2024, with an alarming total of approximately 138 deaths between 2011 and 2022 in the Peringammala Panchayat region.

The NHRC's examination highlights potential violations of the right to life and other socio-economic and cultural rights of Scheduled Tribes. In response, they have demanded comprehensive reports from Kerala's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, detailing FIR statuses and the progress of any related arrests. Inquiry efforts also extend to assessing compensation provided to victims' families and preventive measures undertaken by the state government.

Reports indicate that the majority of suicides involve individuals aged 20 to 30, with family members and activists attributing these deaths to intense social stress, outside community relationship pressures, and escalating liquor and sex rackets. The government has been given two weeks to reply with their findings and responses to this human rights challenge as outlined in the December 2024 media report.

(With inputs from agencies.)