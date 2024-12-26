Left Menu

NHRC Probes Rising Tribal Suicides in Kerala

The NHRC has launched an investigation into a worrying increase in suicides among tribal communities in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, as reported by the media. With 23 deaths in 2024 alone, the Commission seeks reports from Kerala's authorities on actions taken to address this severe human rights issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:33 IST
NHRC Probes Rising Tribal Suicides in Kerala
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated a probe into a disturbing trend of rising suicides among tribal populations inhabiting areas on the fringes of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. A media report revealed 23 suicides in 2024, with an alarming total of approximately 138 deaths between 2011 and 2022 in the Peringammala Panchayat region.

The NHRC's examination highlights potential violations of the right to life and other socio-economic and cultural rights of Scheduled Tribes. In response, they have demanded comprehensive reports from Kerala's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, detailing FIR statuses and the progress of any related arrests. Inquiry efforts also extend to assessing compensation provided to victims' families and preventive measures undertaken by the state government.

Reports indicate that the majority of suicides involve individuals aged 20 to 30, with family members and activists attributing these deaths to intense social stress, outside community relationship pressures, and escalating liquor and sex rackets. The government has been given two weeks to reply with their findings and responses to this human rights challenge as outlined in the December 2024 media report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024