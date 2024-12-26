Nordic Nations on High Alert: Eagle S Oil Tanker Investigated in Baltic Sea Disruptions
Finnish authorities seized the Eagle S oil tanker, suspected of causing a power and internet outage between Finland and Estonia. The vessel, linked to Russia's shadow fleet, allegedly damaged subsea infrastructure. Investigations continue amid increasing concerns over sabotage in the Baltic Sea region.
In a dramatic move, Finnish authorities boarded and took control of the Eagle S, an oil tanker suspected of causing significant disruptions to undersea power and internet connections between Finland and Estonia. The tanker, allegedly part of Russia's shadow fleet, was intercepted in the Baltic Sea on Thursday.
The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into what officials are dubbing as potential 'grave sabotage'. Director Robin Lardot stated that evidence suggests the vessel's anchor might have caused the substantial damage.
The incident has intensified regional tensions, with Finland and Estonia convening emergency meetings. The Baltic Sea nations remain on heightened alert following a series of similar disruptions believed to be acts of sabotage. The repair of the impacted Estlink 2 interconnector might take months, increasing the risk of winter power shortages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nordic
- Finland
- Estonia
- Baltic Sea
- Eagle S
- oil tanker
- infrastructure
- sabotage
- shadow fleet
- subsea
ALSO READ
Securing Indonesia’s Public Infrastructure Against Disasters Through Insurance Models
ADB Approves $200M Loan to Modernize Power Distribution Infrastructure in Pakistan
Escalating Tensions: Ukraine Targets Russia's Oil & Infrastructure
Development Finance Leaders Call for Greater Private Sector Mobilization in African Infrastructure Projects
TIVOLT Partners with Tata Power to Energize EV Charging Infrastructure