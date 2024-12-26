Left Menu

India's Defence Exports Soar to New Heights, Achieving Record Growth in FY2023-24

India's defence exports skyrocketed to an unprecedented Rs 21,083 crore (USD 2.63 billion) in FY2023-24, marking a 32.5% increase from the previous fiscal. This surge represents a 31-fold rise over the last decade, fueled by contributions from both private and public sectors. The Defence Ministry aims for Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:09 IST
India's Defence Exports Soar to New Heights, Achieving Record Growth in FY2023-24
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's defence exports have reached a record high, touching Rs 21,083 crore (approximately USD 2.63 billion) in the fiscal year 2023-24, showcasing a 32.5% growth over the previous year, when exports were valued at Rs 15,920 crore. This increase illustrates a phenomenal 31-fold growth over the past decade, compared to the fiscal year 2013-14.

According to the year-end review by the Defence Ministry, contributions from both the private sector and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have been pivotal, accounting for 60% and 40% of exports, respectively. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is optimistic about reaching the ambitious target of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.

In a bid to enhance self-reliance in defence and reduce imports by DPSUs, the Department of Defence Production announced the fifth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) in July, comprising 346 items. These join the already existing lists, including sophisticated systems, sensors, weapons, and ammunition.

The Defence Ministry reported that in 2023-24, the indigenous defence production achieved its highest growth in value terms. Production soared to Rs 1,26,887 crore, advancing by 16.7% compared to the previous fiscal year's Rs 1,08,684 crore. DPSUs and other public sector units contributed 79.2% of this value, with the private sector adding 20.8%, signaling consistent growth across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024