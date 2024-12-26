Left Menu

Ex-Premier Manmohan Singh Hospitalized in Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after a decline in his health. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited him at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:11 IST
Ex-Premier Manmohan Singh Hospitalized in Delhi
Former PM Manmohan SIngh (Photo/CongressWebsite). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The hospital visit came as Singh's health reportedly took a turn for the worse on Thursday.

The news of Singh's admission to AIIMS drew widespread attention, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promptly arriving at the medical facility to visit the veteran leader. Her presence underscored the significance of the event for the Congress party and Indian politics.

The health status of the former Prime Minister has been a matter of public concern, given his enduring influence on India's political landscape. Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, remains an esteemed figure within the country and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024