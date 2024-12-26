Ex-Premier Manmohan Singh Hospitalized in Delhi
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after a decline in his health. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited him at the hospital.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning development, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The hospital visit came as Singh's health reportedly took a turn for the worse on Thursday.
The news of Singh's admission to AIIMS drew widespread attention, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promptly arriving at the medical facility to visit the veteran leader. Her presence underscored the significance of the event for the Congress party and Indian politics.
The health status of the former Prime Minister has been a matter of public concern, given his enduring influence on India's political landscape. Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, remains an esteemed figure within the country and abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
