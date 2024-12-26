Left Menu

NCW Condemns Sexual Assault at Anna University; Demands Swift Action

The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University, Chennai. Criticizing the Tamil Nadu Police's negligence, the Commission demands protection for the victim and accountability for officers who violated legal guidelines. Political parties have also slammed the state government over rising crimes against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:59 IST
NCW Condemns Sexual Assault at Anna University; Demands Swift Action
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed grave concern over the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University, Chennai. In a statement on X, the Commission firmly condemned the incident and affirmed its support for the victim's quest for justice.

According to the NCW, the accused is a known offender. The Commission criticizes the Tamil Nadu Police for previously ignoring cases, which it claims emboldened the suspect to commit further crimes. The negligence has sparked major concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has instructed the Tamil Nadu DGP to provide the victim with free medical treatment and protection. The Commission has urged the addition of Section 71 of BNS, 2023, to the FIR for harsher penalties and demanded action against officers who publicly exposed the victim's identity, violating Supreme Court guidelines and Section 72 BNS.

The Chennai Police report a second-year student at Anna University was assaulted on campus on Monday night, leading to the arrest of a suspect. The police also detained AIADMK members who protested against the ruling DMK government regarding the incident.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai criticized the DMK-led state government, highlighting a perceived increase in crimes against women. He reported that two unidentified individuals allegedly assaulted a girl after entering the campus at night, criticizing inactive CCTV cameras and questioning current law and order measures.

The victim filed a complaint to the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station, detailing an attack by an unidentified individual who threatened and assaulted her. With the case now registered, police have initiated an investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024