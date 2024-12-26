NCW Condemns Sexual Assault at Anna University; Demands Swift Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed grave concern over the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University, Chennai. In a statement on X, the Commission firmly condemned the incident and affirmed its support for the victim's quest for justice.

According to the NCW, the accused is a known offender. The Commission criticizes the Tamil Nadu Police for previously ignoring cases, which it claims emboldened the suspect to commit further crimes. The negligence has sparked major concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has instructed the Tamil Nadu DGP to provide the victim with free medical treatment and protection. The Commission has urged the addition of Section 71 of BNS, 2023, to the FIR for harsher penalties and demanded action against officers who publicly exposed the victim's identity, violating Supreme Court guidelines and Section 72 BNS.

The Chennai Police report a second-year student at Anna University was assaulted on campus on Monday night, leading to the arrest of a suspect. The police also detained AIADMK members who protested against the ruling DMK government regarding the incident.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai criticized the DMK-led state government, highlighting a perceived increase in crimes against women. He reported that two unidentified individuals allegedly assaulted a girl after entering the campus at night, criticizing inactive CCTV cameras and questioning current law and order measures.

The victim filed a complaint to the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station, detailing an attack by an unidentified individual who threatened and assaulted her. With the case now registered, police have initiated an investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)