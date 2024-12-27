Left Menu

Unveiling Exploitation: The Human Trafficking Crisis in Brazil's Industrial Sites

A labor inquiry has revealed that 163 Chinese workers found at a BYD construction site in Bahia, Brazil, were victims of international human trafficking. Housing will be provided while negotiations proceed for contract terminations. Both BYD and Jinjiang Group challenge the labor authorities' claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 05:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 05:46 IST
Unveiling Exploitation: The Human Trafficking Crisis in Brazil's Industrial Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Local labor authorities have uncovered a concerning case of international human trafficking at a construction site owned by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD in Bahia, Brazil. The investigation identifies 163 Chinese workers as victims in a troubling indictment of labor conditions.

In a late Thursday statement, it was disclosed that BYD and its contractor, Jinjiang Group, have agreed to house the affected workers in hotels. This arrangement persists amidst ongoing negotiations regarding the termination of the workers' contracts with both companies disputing the authorities' findings.

BYD has yet to issue a public response, while attempts to contact Jinjiang outside regular business hours were unsuccessful, leaving the situation awaiting further clarification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024