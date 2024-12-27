Unveiling Exploitation: The Human Trafficking Crisis in Brazil's Industrial Sites
A labor inquiry has revealed that 163 Chinese workers found at a BYD construction site in Bahia, Brazil, were victims of international human trafficking. Housing will be provided while negotiations proceed for contract terminations. Both BYD and Jinjiang Group challenge the labor authorities' claims.
Local labor authorities have uncovered a concerning case of international human trafficking at a construction site owned by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD in Bahia, Brazil. The investigation identifies 163 Chinese workers as victims in a troubling indictment of labor conditions.
In a late Thursday statement, it was disclosed that BYD and its contractor, Jinjiang Group, have agreed to house the affected workers in hotels. This arrangement persists amidst ongoing negotiations regarding the termination of the workers' contracts with both companies disputing the authorities' findings.
BYD has yet to issue a public response, while attempts to contact Jinjiang outside regular business hours were unsuccessful, leaving the situation awaiting further clarification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
