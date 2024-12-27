Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92, succumbing to age-related ailments, according to a statement from AIIMS. Singh, known for his instrumental role in liberalizing India's economy with the landmark 1991 budget, served as the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014.

The news of his demise has prompted a wave of condolences from leaders across the political spectrum. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recognized Singh as a pivotal figure in India's economic transformation, expressing her sympathy to his family and acknowledging his gentle and respected demeanor.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati highlighted Singh's contributions to the nation's economic improvement, describing him as a noble individual, while former army chief General VK Singh remarked on Singh's enduring legacy in economic reform and leadership. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu noted Singh's humility and wisdom, describing his passing as a substantial loss to the nation. Arrangements for Singh's last rites are scheduled for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)