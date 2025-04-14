Mayawati Urges Unity Among Bahujans on Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

On the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticized both the BJP and Congress for the ongoing struggles faced by Bahujans under their rule. Highlighting the unchanged dismal conditions, she argued that attacks on constitutional reservation rights have worsened the community's plight.

In a public address, she called for unity among Dalits, tribals, and backward classes, urging them to embrace Ambedkar's teachings. Mayawati asserted that through mutual unity, these communities could break free from oppression and leverage their collective power to emerge as a ruling class.

Ambedkar, hailed for his pivotal role in drafting India's Constitution and his lifelong dedication to the empowerment of Scheduled Castes, was remembered for his tireless efforts to combat social injustice. Born in 1891 to a Dalit family, he overcame societal discrimination to become India's first law minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)