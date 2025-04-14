Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Unity Among Bahujans on Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Mayawati critiques both BJP and Congress for the poor state of Bahujans, emphasizing a need for unity among marginalized communities. She highlighted attacks on reservation rights and stressed the importance of empowerment through Ambedkar’s teachings on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:05 IST
On the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticized both the BJP and Congress for the ongoing struggles faced by Bahujans under their rule. Highlighting the unchanged dismal conditions, she argued that attacks on constitutional reservation rights have worsened the community's plight.

In a public address, she called for unity among Dalits, tribals, and backward classes, urging them to embrace Ambedkar's teachings. Mayawati asserted that through mutual unity, these communities could break free from oppression and leverage their collective power to emerge as a ruling class.

Ambedkar, hailed for his pivotal role in drafting India's Constitution and his lifelong dedication to the empowerment of Scheduled Castes, was remembered for his tireless efforts to combat social injustice. Born in 1891 to a Dalit family, he overcame societal discrimination to become India's first law minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

