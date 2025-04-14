Mayawati Urges Unity Among Bahujans on Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary
Mayawati critiques both BJP and Congress for the poor state of Bahujans, emphasizing a need for unity among marginalized communities. She highlighted attacks on reservation rights and stressed the importance of empowerment through Ambedkar’s teachings on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
- Country:
- India
On the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticized both the BJP and Congress for the ongoing struggles faced by Bahujans under their rule. Highlighting the unchanged dismal conditions, she argued that attacks on constitutional reservation rights have worsened the community's plight.
In a public address, she called for unity among Dalits, tribals, and backward classes, urging them to embrace Ambedkar's teachings. Mayawati asserted that through mutual unity, these communities could break free from oppression and leverage their collective power to emerge as a ruling class.
Ambedkar, hailed for his pivotal role in drafting India's Constitution and his lifelong dedication to the empowerment of Scheduled Castes, was remembered for his tireless efforts to combat social injustice. Born in 1891 to a Dalit family, he overcame societal discrimination to become India's first law minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- Bahujans
- Ambedkar
- BJP
- Congress
- reservation
- oppression
- Dalits
- social reform
- unity
ALSO READ
Congress Urges PM Modi for Probe into Assam Journalist's Arrest
Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government
Naxalism got encouragement due to policies of Congress: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh.
Congress Gears Up for Comprehensive Property Documentation in Tripura
Modi Blames Congress Policies for Naxalism Rise