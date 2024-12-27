Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has died at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms. Known for his self-reliance message, his passing is considered a great loss. A seven-day state mourning has been declared across India to honor his memory.

Delhi Congress Chief Devendra Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who instilled a sense of self-reliance in India, has died at age 92. His passing, due to age-related ailments, marks a significant loss to the nation. Singh was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, after collapsing at home on Thursday evening.

Congress Delhi President Devendra Yadav praised Singh's pivotal roles as Finance Secretary, RBI Governor, and Prime Minister during the country's economic crises, highlighting his contributions to the nation. Congress leader Sushil Shinde expressed profound grief, recalling Singh's influence on his political career.

In tribute, Rahul Gandhi called Singh a mentor, applauding his wisdom and economic insight. The Central government announced a state mourning from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, with the national flag at half-mast. A state funeral will honor Singh's distinguished global and national contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

