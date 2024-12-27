NGT Seeks Action on Solar Panel Disposal Crisis

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called on the Union of India and other relevant parties to address a plea concerning the mishandling of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, raising alarms over potential environmental hazards.

The petition, brought forward in the form of a letter, underscores the growing necessity for an organized framework in the disposal and recycling of these panels to prevent adverse environmental impacts. This issue is particularly pressing as solar panel usage surges in rural locales.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel have taken cognizance of the matter, highlighting significant compliance issues with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022. The Tribunal has included the Ministry of Environment among the respondents and issued a formal notice.

Ashish Singh Chandel, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, initiated the petition. He points out that while his village uses solar panels for irrigation under the Kusum Yojna since 2019, there remains a critical gap in managing the lifecycle of damaged panels. This inadequacy results in the haphazard disposal of solar waste, often degrading soil quality.

The Tribunal's examination reveals that scrap dealers only retrieve recyclable materials like aluminum, copper, and glass, leaving behind polymers and other non-recyclable components. The presence of heavy metals such as lead and cadmium poses a significant threat to local ecosystems, due to a lack of effective disposal protocols. The petition calls for an urgently needed mechanism to address these environmental concerns.

